Train Collides with Truck in Luzerne County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A train and tractor-trailer collided Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a railroad crossing near Route 437 and Gracedale Avenue in Fairview Township in Mountain Top.

Investigators said a truck hauling lumber was stopped while trying to turn onto Route 437 and his trailer was on the tracks when the train hit the trailer.

No one was hurt.

Reading and Northern Railroad officials will investigate along with Fairview Township police.