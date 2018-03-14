School Closings And Delays

Train Collides with Truck in Luzerne County

Posted 11:18 am, March 14, 2018, by

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A train and tractor-trailer collided Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a railroad crossing near Route 437 and Gracedale Avenue in Fairview Township in Mountain Top.

Investigators said a truck hauling lumber was stopped while trying to turn onto Route 437 and his trailer was on the tracks when the train hit the trailer.

No one was hurt.

Reading and Northern Railroad officials will investigate along with Fairview Township police.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s