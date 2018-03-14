This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Master Predator Hunting

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head out with Mike Huff, owner of Master Predator Hunting. Mike is the premier predator hunting guide in our area and sure does know how his stuff when it comes to hunting these canines at night. We'll take you on a hunt and show you all of the equipment you need to be successful. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
