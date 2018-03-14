School Closings And Delays

The Words to Tell the Stories

Posted 6:50 pm, March 14, 2018, by

Mike Stevens needs to find just the right words to tell his stories on the Pennsylvania Road. They can be found all in one place. He just needs to crack a book.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s