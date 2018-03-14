Students Walk Out to Remember Shooting Victims

Students at high schools throughout our area walked out of class Wednesday morning, one month after the deadly school rampage in Parkland, Florida. The students left class as a silent protest against gun violence.
#Skycam16 photographer @CoreyBurns27 captured a bird’s eye view of Riverside’s walkout this morning. @wnep #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/cd7RzKva8h
— Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 14, 2018
17 flowers for the 17 people killed last month #Parkland #nationalwalkout @WNEP pic.twitter.com/9FOVrlyql1
— Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) March 14, 2018
Students will walk for 17 minutes, one minute for each victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. @wnep #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/8jxf5Bv6HO
— Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 14, 2018
Students at Dallas High School fill the football stadium. People shouting, “I’m standing up for what I believe in.” @WNEP pic.twitter.com/gGEY0ESoTf
— Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) March 14, 2018
Riverside JSHS students hold a moment of silence at the beginning of their walkout. A few hundred students participated with their teachers’ blessing. @wnep #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/mG4Q0kQISK
— Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 14, 2018
Students at Dallas High School are walking out of school in response to the one month anniversary of the Florida school shooting. A 17 minute ceremony is expected to follow, each minute symbolizing every life that was lost in the shooting. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/o0bOuHAlKq
— Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) March 14, 2018
Students at Lewisburg Area HS walking out #nationalwalkout @WNEP pic.twitter.com/0U3OkCM0dT
— Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) March 14, 2018
Sit in for Parkland victims beginning at @NorthSchuylkill Junior Senior High School @WNEP pic.twitter.com/KRqnHGo76F
— Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) March 14, 2018
Covering a possible walkout this morning at Bloomsburg Area Senior High School in Bloomsburg.
School officials plan to hold a moment of silence with students at 10am for 17 people killed in Parkland, Florida last month.
We’ve yet to see any students leave the building. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/nggJBmAvGo
— Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) March 14, 2018