School Closings And Delays

Students Walk Out to Remember Shooting Victims

Posted 10:25 am, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:46AM, March 14, 2018

Students at high schools throughout our area walked out of class Wednesday morning, one month after the deadly school rampage in Parkland, Florida. The students left class as a silent protest against gun violence.

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:51 am

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:43 am

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:32 am
Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:28 am

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:27 am

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:27 am

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:27 am

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:27 am

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:26 am

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:26 am

Dan Ratchford March 14, 201810:26 am

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s