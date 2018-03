Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- About two dozen Pleasant Valley High School students walked out of class Wednesday morning in memory of the shooting victims in Parkland, Florida.

One of the victims, Chris Hixon, graduated from Pleasant Valley in 1986.

Students chanted about the NRA as they circled the high school property near Brodheadsville.

Before classes started, middle school students held a moment of silence outside the school.

About two dozen high school students at Pleasant Valley participated in a walk out today. The secretary of the @pvsdsuper says the district does not have a comment on today’s walkout. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/zlmPUbgWhw — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 14, 2018