Students at Riverside High School Walk Out for Shooting Victims

TAYLOR -- Students across our region participated in walkouts at their schools. Hundreds walked out a high school in Lackawanna County. The teachers and administrators at Riverside High School gave the students their support.

The students at Riverside Junior/Senior High School are back in class but Wednesday morning, hundreds of students grades 7 through 12 were out participating in their own way in the national protest.

The students started with a moment of silence, then a balloon release in memory of the victims of the school shooting last month in Parkland, Florida.

Then, the students walked for 17 minutes -- one minute for each of the victims. This national school walkout protest was inspired by the students in Parkland, Florida.

A group of seniors at Riverside wanted to participate and were surprised when they got their principal's support. He and many teachers also participated Wednesday morning.

"Mr. Mo actually approached us and said teachers had been telling him, 'Christina and Mackenzie are organizing this.' And then he was like, 'I want to be involved, this is great.' And we just thought that was a great idea because if, unfortunately, someone violent did come into the school, they're coming for the staff, the teachers, the students, everybody, so we thought it would be great to have him involved and everybody as a community," said senior Christina Smith.

"They realize their right to exercise their First Amendment right for a positive cause, and I think this is something all of these students who participated are going to take with them years from now," said Riverside High School Principal Joe Moceyunas.

The walkout was followed by a program inside the school. Students spoke and also heard from a speaker about the importance of mental health. The protest didn't end up interrupting the school day too much; Riverside had a two-hour delay Wednesday morning.