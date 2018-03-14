School Closings And Delays

Shamrock Heart Foundation Makes Green Carnations for Senior Citizens

Posted 6:00 pm, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:11PM, March 14, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A St. Patrick's Day tradition is continuing in Scranton.

Volunteers with the Shamrock Heart Foundation spent part of their day Wednesday making 4,200 corsages and boutonnieres for the sick and elderly.

The organization has been making the floral arrangements 25 years.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16 it takes them about 12 hours to assemble the green carnations.

The corsages and boutonnieres will be handed out to patients and senior citizens at hospitals and personal care homes across the area on St. Patrick's Day.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s