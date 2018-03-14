Shamrock Heart Foundation Makes Green Carnations for Senior Citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A St. Patrick's Day tradition is continuing in Scranton.

Volunteers with the Shamrock Heart Foundation spent part of their day Wednesday making 4,200 corsages and boutonnieres for the sick and elderly.

The organization has been making the floral arrangements 25 years.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16 it takes them about 12 hours to assemble the green carnations.

The corsages and boutonnieres will be handed out to patients and senior citizens at hospitals and personal care homes across the area on St. Patrick's Day.