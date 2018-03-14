× Schools Delayed Due to Standoff in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A standoff in Northumberland County has caused nearby schools to delay.

Police surrounded a home in Coal Township around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

An apparent shooter was holed up in a house in that community near Shamokin for about three hours.

The standoff ended around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The incident shut down streets in the area.

Shamokin Area and Northumberland County Career Technology Center are on a three-hour delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.