Raise the Region 2018

One of our area’s largest online fundraising events kicks off Wednesday, March 14.

Raise the Region gets underway at 6 p.m. and runs through midnight tomorrow (Thursday, March 15).

The 30-hour online fundraising campaign helps hundreds of nonprofits that signed up to participate.

These groups are based throughout central Pennsylvania. Many of the organizations that’ll benefit are in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted some of the groups that’ll benefit Wednesday morning at Blaise Alexander Subaru in Montoursville.

To learn more about Raise the Region and view the nonprofits participating, click here!

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of Raise the Region.

Raise the Region is organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).

Donations go even farther with help from additional funds thanks to the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.