Pierogies on the Fast Food Menu

CRESSONA, Pa. — You won’t just find Mrs. T’s Pierogies in grocery stores now during Lent, you’ll be able to find them a fast food restaurant chain in our area.

The next time you’re in a Long John Silver’s, think twice before you pick up your go-to side dish.

“I like pierogies, so I’d rather have pierogies than French Fries every day,” said Scott Fleagle.

Mrs. T’s Pierogies are now being sold at select Long John Silver’s locations, including one in Cressona.

“They were delicious. She loved them. She’s just starting to eat them now that she’s 1 (year old),” said Amber Miller.

Mrs. T’s President Tom Twardzik says getting the pierogies inside the restaurant is a huge accomplishment for the company.

The pierogies will only be in stock for a limited time.

“Our hopes are boundless. Can we get into more stores on a limited time offers? Can we get permeant placements on the menu?” wondered Twardzik.

Newswatch 16 found a lot of people enjoying pierogies for lunch.

“I think some people might think there is a little too much onion in it. I like onion, so I don’t,” Fleagle said.

“I just hope they keep them around,” Miller said.

The pierogies are available at about two dozen stores in Pennsylvania and West Virginia through Lent and Mrs. T’s hopes it can continue beyond that.