Physics Professor at Bucknell University Reflects on Legacy of Stephen Hawking

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76.

Hawking was widely known in scientific circles and pop culture.

Hawking had lived with ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease since 1963. He spent much of his life confined to a wheelchair and relied on a speech synthesizer to speak.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a physics professor at Bucknell University about Hawking's legacy.

He says Hawking's book "A Brief History of Time" inspired him to study nuclear physics.

"I can only imagine that he has probably inspired a whole generation of physicists like myself, or even people who have gone into technical fields," said Professor Matt Amthor, Bucknell University.

Hawking leaves behind three children and three grandchildren.