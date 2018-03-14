Lewisburg Students Face Detention for Walkout
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Student-led walkouts happened Wednesday morning all over the country. Many schools in northeastern and central Pennsylvania participated.
Around 150 students walked out of class at Lewisburg Area High School. Students here were well aware their participation in the national walkout would result in detention. All of the students we spoke with said that is fine.
At 10 a.m. on the dot, students at Lewisburg Area High School walked outside. Some had signs, others flowers. Like thousands of their peers all across the country, these teenagers remembered the 17 people who lost their lives one month ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
“I also saw that this was a national walkout. It was really important to me that my school participated in that,” said senior Nora Haynos.
The national walkout was not only to remember the lives lost it was also protesting gun violence.
“People are dying and it’s affecting the entire nation. We as students who go to school don’t feel like we should be in danger anymore,” said junior Nick Jacobson.
“We’re finally doing something about it. I just felt like we need to be part of that because it’s a really important moment in our history,” said senior Draven Marino.
According to Lewisburg district officials, the walkout was against school policy, therefore everyone who participated will be given detention. Lewisburg Area School District’s student handbook states its policy is to give detention for unexcused absences.
“It’s not really a problem to me because this is much bigger than one detention,” Marino said.
Knowing they were getting detention did not stop around 150 students from participating.
“I think it’s fair,” Jacobson said. “We violated the student handbook by coming out here. The school has the obligation to follow the handbook. If they didn’t, I would be disappointed.”
“I can’t wait for my detention,” Haynos said. “I think it’s only fair and I’ll be happy to serve it.”
Students tell Newswatch 16 the punishment is a 30-minute lunchtime detention. The students were also told the detention will not go on their permanent records.
3 comments
Rusty Knyffe
First of all, the question remains what the expected outcome of this “walkout” is. Then, the moral imperative here is for these teenagers to learn the following: a) Life is not fair, b) all actions have reactions or consequences, c) disrupting the continuity of education is not (NOT) going to change anything, and d) what ***is*** and what ***should be*** are two vastly different things. One deals with facts, the other with feelings.
Every student that chose to skip class to “remember” the victims and protest school violence should absolutely face consequences, and their actions should absolutely be recorded on their PERMANENT records.
We only learn the tough lessons, never the easy ones. Learning that they need to EARN their voices and to speak those erudite voices with dignity and knowledge, not shrieking and outrageous demands.
J (@ds18301)
I hope the ACLU sues the district for millions. 17 minutes of free speech? How many hours are lost to pep rallies? How many days are lost for field trips to amusement parks?? Get real. Well done kids!
Shifty Biscuits
Detention is definitely what is needed but we all know it won’t be enforced.