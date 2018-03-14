× Lewisburg Students Face Detention for Walkout

KELLY TOWNSHIP — Student-led walkouts happened Wednesday morning all over the country. Many schools in northeastern and central Pennsylvania participated.

Around 150 students walked out of class at Lewisburg Area High School. Students here were well aware their participation in the national walkout would result in detention. All of the students we spoke with said that is fine.

At 10 a.m. on the dot, students at Lewisburg Area High School walked outside. Some had signs, others flowers. Like thousands of their peers all across the country, these teenagers remembered the 17 people who lost their lives one month ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I also saw that this was a national walkout. It was really important to me that my school participated in that,” said senior Nora Haynos.

The national walkout was not only to remember the lives lost it was also protesting gun violence.

“People are dying and it’s affecting the entire nation. We as students who go to school don’t feel like we should be in danger anymore,” said junior Nick Jacobson.

“We’re finally doing something about it. I just felt like we need to be part of that because it’s a really important moment in our history,” said senior Draven Marino.

According to Lewisburg district officials, the walkout was against school policy, therefore everyone who participated will be given detention. Lewisburg Area School District’s student handbook states its policy is to give detention for unexcused absences.

“It’s not really a problem to me because this is much bigger than one detention,” Marino said.

Knowing they were getting detention did not stop around 150 students from participating.

“I think it’s fair,” Jacobson said. “We violated the student handbook by coming out here. The school has the obligation to follow the handbook. If they didn’t, I would be disappointed.”

“I can’t wait for my detention,” Haynos said. “I think it’s only fair and I’ll be happy to serve it.”

Students tell Newswatch 16 the punishment is a 30-minute lunchtime detention. The students were also told the detention will not go on their permanent records.