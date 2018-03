× Jack-knifed Tractor Trailer Closes Part of I-380

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Interstate 380 is closed in Monroe County due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, both northbound lanes of I-380 were closed due to a crash between Exit 8 (Tobyhanna) and Exit 13 (Gouldsboro).

State police said a tractor trailer jack-knifed around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

One lane was reopened around 9:30 p.m.