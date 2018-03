× Father Accused of Throwing Acid on Son

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A father is accused of throwing acid on his son in Luzerne County.

Troopers say Ricky Polgar from Wapwallopen attacked the 23-year-old at a home in Wapwallopen on Tuesday.

The victim was rushed to a burn center with severe injuries on his head, face, arms, chest, and legs.

The father is locked up on assault charges in Luzerne County.