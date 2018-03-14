× Arrest in Murder of Binghamton University Student

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The ex-boyfriend of a Binghamton University student has been arrested in connection with her murder, ABC News reports.

The body of 22-year-old Haley Anderson was discovered in her off-campus home on Friday. Her death was ruled a homicide the next day.

Authorities say before the discovery, Orlando Tercero, 22, flew to his home country of Nicaragua. He was arrested there Tuesday night.

The two had reportedly been in a relationship when Anderson died.

Police in New York have not released any details on how Anderson was killed.