Dallas dealt with Allentown Central Catholic in boys 'AAAA' State basketball action. The Vikings won 61-59 in 2OT.
Allentown Central Catholic vs Dallas boys basketball
-
Allentown Central Catholic vs Stroudsburg boys basketball
-
Pottsville vs Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball
-
Crestwood vs Dallas basketball
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Dallas boys basketball
-
Abington Heights Beats Dallas for 7th Straight District Title
-
-
Dallas boys basketball
-
Marian Catholic vs Panther Valley boys basketball
-
Valley View Boys Basketball Battle-Tested for States
-
Wyoming Area girls basketball
-
Dallas vs Hazleton Area
-
-
Hazleton Area Versus Meyers Boys Basketball Preview
-
Dallas @ Pittston Area girls basketball
-
Wyoming Area vs Dallas girls basketball