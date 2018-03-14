School Closings And Delays

Allentown Central Catholic vs Dallas boys basketball

Posted 6:51 pm, March 14, 2018, by

Dallas dealt with Allentown Central Catholic in boys 'AAAA' State basketball action.  The Vikings won 61-59 in 2OT.

