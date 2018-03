Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP -- Slippery roads are to blame for a head-on crash in Luzerne County.

A van slammed into a truck on Route 93 near Nescopeck around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say the woman driving the van was badly hurt and rushed to the hospital.

The big rig driver wasn't injured.

Route 93 was closed for about an hour in Luzerne County.