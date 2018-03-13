Man Charged with Having Illegal Gun, Body Armor, Drugs in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is facing felony charges in Monroe County, accused of having an illegal gun, body armor, and drugs inside his home.

State police say they found the stash when serving a search warrant at the apartment of Allah Johnson on Monday.

Johnson, 32, is locked up on felony charges of illegal gun possession and a misdemeanor charge of drug possession.

State police say they found those items during a search of Johnson's apartment near Marshalls Creek. Police did not say why they served a search warrant at Johnson's home.

A man at the apartment who asked not to be identified said he didn't live there but is Johnson's friend. He was told troopers were there looking for someone Johnson knows.

“Supposedly, I guess some cops came looking for somebody, and he told them he wasn't here. He didn't know what was going on. I guess they smelled that he was smoking, and next thing you know,” said the friend. “I came here just help with some of the cleanup and check on the dogs.”

State police say while searching Johnson's room, they found a rifle, body armor, 213 .22 caliber rifle rounds, a large tray containing drug residue, a metal grinder containing drug residue, two straws containing drug residue, a spoon with drug residue, and a razor blade containing drug residue.

All items were seized.

Investigators say Johnson has prior felony convictions and is not allowed to have weapons.

Johnson’s friend says he had no idea Johnson had all those items in his house.

“Oh no, I didn't know anything about that. I was literally at work. I didn't know what was going on here, and I haven't been here probably since like two months ago or something like that.”

Johnson is being held at the Monroe County prison.