Gabe’s Coming to Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Dickson city will soon be getting another discount store.

Borough officials confirm that Gabe's, a discount clothing store, is moving into the former H.H. Gregg location along Commerce Boulevard.

That space has been vacant for more than a year.

Last week, Newswatch 16 learned that Burlington is moving in to the former Dick's Sporting Goods store in the same shopping plaza.

There is no word yet when Gabe's or Burlington will open in this part of Lackawanna County.