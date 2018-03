Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Federal investigators have charged a company from Williamsport in a deadly trench collapse in Columbia County.

Richard Gold of Unityville was killed in 2015 when he was crushed by dirt at a worksite outside of Millville.

The U.S. attorney's office says Susquehanna Supply Company violated OSHA guidelines that require trenches to have an adequate protective system, such as sloped walls.