Father and Son Hurt in Fire

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A father and his 11-year-old son had to be taken to a hospital after a fire in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in a home along Shady Lane just outside of Honesdale.

The mom says she heard some sort of explosion before the fire.

There's no word yet on the conditions of the father and son who were hurt.

A cat died in the fire.

The family of six is without a home. They were renting the home and did not have insurance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.