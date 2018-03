Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Fire forced a family from their home in Scranton.

Flames broke out on the 800 block of Moltke Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities tell Newswatch 16 at least two people and a dog were home when the fire started. They made it out safely but won't be allowed back in the house due to the damage.

Officials believe an electrical problem is to blame.