Child in Car Seat Unhurt after Collision with Train

AVOCA — A child strapped into a car seat was unhurt when a train slammed into a car in Luzerne County.

A driver tried to beat the crossing gate when a train was coming around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the York Avenue crossing in Avoca, according to police.

Investigators said the driver panicked, stopped the car in the crossing, and two adults tried but failed to get the child out of the car seat.

The train hit the car with the child inside, but no one was injured.

Avoca police are investigating.

