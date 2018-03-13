Child in Car Seat Unhurt after Collision with Train
AVOCA — A child strapped into a car seat was unhurt when a train slammed into a car in Luzerne County.
A driver tried to beat the crossing gate when a train was coming around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the York Avenue crossing in Avoca, according to police.
Investigators said the driver panicked, stopped the car in the crossing, and two adults tried but failed to get the child out of the car seat.
The train hit the car with the child inside, but no one was injured.
Avoca police are investigating.
6 comments
Michael barberio jr (@Michaelbarberi9)
it scares the hell out of me when you think of all that can go wrong if common sense is not used but thankfully the baby nor the parents wherehurt in any way this will make them think longer and harder about all decisions in life
Jackie Burczyk
BECAUSE GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME AND ALL THE TIME GOD IS GOOD!!! SEE MIRACLES CAN HAPPEN TO EVERYONE…IF YOU BELIEVE!!
Shifty Biscuits
The only miracle I can see happening is if this parent us unable to ever reproduce again!
Shifty Biscuits
is
Shifty Biscuits
Wow, the people of Luzerne county never seize to amaze me. Some people call WNEP news, I call it entertainment!
Dana Smith
Imbeciles