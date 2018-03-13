School Closings And Delays

Another Nor’easter Brings Snow-Covered Roads in Wayne County

Posted 7:02 am, March 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:00AM, March 13, 2018

HONESDALE, Pa. -- People in part of our area woke up to snow-covered roads Tuesday morning in Wayne County.

We're getting brushed by yet another nor'easter causing light snow to fall across our area.

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was in Honesdale with a look at the roads.

Winter just won't let go this year.

Newswatch 16 was on Routes 6 and 11 in Factoryville, Wyoming County, early Tuesday morning.

Parts of the road were snow covered and slushy.

The latest blast of winter weather is causing some delays. Check out the list here.

