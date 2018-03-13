Another Nor’easter Brings Snow-Covered Roads in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- People in part of our area woke up to snow-covered roads Tuesday morning in Wayne County.

We're getting brushed by yet another nor'easter causing light snow to fall across our area.

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was in Honesdale with a look at the roads.

Three inches of snow, slushy roads. Live in Wayne County. Newswatch 16 This Morning @WNEP pic.twitter.com/rYysfm9JzD — Andy Palumbo (@AndyPalumbo_) March 13, 2018

Winter just won't let go this year.

Newswatch 16 was on Routes 6 and 11 in Factoryville, Wyoming County, early Tuesday morning.

Parts of the road were snow covered and slushy.

