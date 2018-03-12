Students Face Detention for Walking Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- This Wednesday, thousands of students are expected to walk out of class as part the National School Walkout protesting gun violence. Several superintendents in northeastern and central Pennsylvania have already said they will work with students. But at least one district plans to punish students who walk out.

Officials at Lewisburg Area High School say students who walk out of class here will face detention. The district's student handbook states it's policy to give detention for unexcused absences.

Even so, some students and their parents say that won't stop the kids from participating.

It's been almost one month since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. On Wednesday, thousands of high school students across the country, are expected to walk out of class for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people who were killed and to protest gun violence.

One of those students planning to walk out of class is Chloe Kauffman of Lewisburg.

"Not just to protest gun violence, but to show respect for the 17 victims who, unfortunately, lost their lives," Kauffman said.

Recently, students in Lewisburg found out if they participate in the National School Walkout they will get detention. Lewisburg Area Superintendent Dr. Steven Skalia tells Newswatch 16 it is school policy. The district's student handbook states all unexcused absences get 1-3 days detention.

"I have a problem with that. The kids are trying to make a statement that this is wrong. Why should the kids be penalized," Lori Moyer asked.

Lori Moyer's son is a junior and plans to walk out. She is fine with that, just not the punishment.

"I don't want detention for him," Moyer said.

Angela Brouse's freshman daughter also plans to walk out.

"If you ever get detention in school or get in trouble at school you get it twice as hard at home. However I might be a little more lenient with this one because you're not getting detention for acting out or being disrespectful," Brouse said.

Some students tell Newswatch 16 that the punishment for walking out of class will be a lunchtime detention. Chloe Kauffman says she is fine with that.

"Since it's just a lunch detention that's 30 minutes and it's not going on your permanent record, I don't see it as much of a big deal," Kauffman said.

Newswatch 16 spoke with officials at some other area school districts. Officials at Danville, Shikellamy, Jersey Shore and South Williamsport will not be disciplining their students for walking out of class on Wednesday.