Seeing Red at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Some area students are seeing red in a good way.

Wilkes University is participating in a nationwide effort to raise awareness about relationship violence.

There are 200 red flags that dot the Wilkes University quad. They are an important reminder to think about another type of red flag: dating violence warning signs.

"Even telling your partner how to dress or not to hang out with these people, things like that," said junior Erica Mabry.

"Statistics show us that as many as one in five undergo some sort of emotional, sexual, or physical abuse during their college career," said coordinator Samantha Hart.

Hart is the university's Title IX coordinator. She organized several student awareness events on campus for this month.

"It's going to encourage their peers and their friends to step in and say something. So, if you see something, say something," Hart said.

"I think that knowing that there are people on campus who do care and who are here for you if anything does happen, it really makes a difference," Mabry added.

This will all culminate with a big event on March 22 at the student center.

"It's Wear Red day so we're going to ask and encourage our community to wear red so we can provide a united front to show awareness."