Scranton Students Plan to March in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Next week, students and families will gather in Washington D.C. for the "March for our Lives." Participants will be showing support for school safety and the end of gun violence in schools.

42 Scranton High School students along with two teachers are heading to Washington D.C. next week for the '"March for our Lives." Teachers tell us it's the students and their passion for change that has inspired the trip.

Responsibility, Respect, Safety, and Confidence -- four words hang in the halls of Scranton High that these students and teachers will keep in mind as they travel to Washington D.C. next week

"We're going to the National Cathedral for a prayer service on Friday night, then Saturday, we're going to the march," said senior Julia Georgetti.

The March for our Lives was sparked by the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School shooting and is a demonstration planned by students who want to see a change in gun legislation.

"When we heard about the events at Parkland, we were like discussing different things that we thought we could do to help and we were discussing different gun control reform and stuff like that," said senior Tricia Hephill.

The students then decided to turn to their teachers to help them organize a trip to attend the march.

"It was a student-led thing. They wanted to go down and participate in something down in DC for students, by students, and it was hard to say no to it," said teacher Sean Curry.

Especially considering the historical events Curry has been discussing with his students.

"In class, we just talked about the 1960s and the protest movement and marches and it's hard to say no after inspiring them, hopefully, with that conversation about the 1960s and then they want to go down and participate in something like that, it's really awesome," Curry said.

Jerry Skotleski is another teacher who will join the students on the trip and says inspiring students to march is part of his job.

"We're supposed to get the kids motivated and to be a part of society, to make them good citizens. That's what everybody screams about, that's what everybody wants," Skotleski said.

Curry and Skotleski have led trips to Washington before to attend marches and presidential inaugurations and say they are confident that this trip will be safe, educational, and inspirational for the students.