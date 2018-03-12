Schools Show Support for Walkout
CARBONDALE, Pa. — “Carbondale Area Fights Against School Violence” is on the banner that students will walk with in Wednesday’s walkout at Carbondale Area High School. Students here hope the demonstration will send a message.
“I really want like our voices to be heard and it’s to end school violence. I don’t want it to be taken as just a bunch of kids walking out of school. I feel like it’s more than that,” says Carbondale Area High Junior Madison Hayner.
Students at Carbondale Area High School have wanted to show their solidarity with the students in Florida since the shooting in February. Administrators here support them and want to make sure they’re safe.
“We did get word that our students were planning about two weeks ago for walking out. We had asked our students to just wait so that we could ensure that they were safe while they were demonstrating,” explains Superintendent Robert Mehalick.
The administration will be asking Carbondale City Police to help them plan and monitor the demonstration.
“It’s good to know that they have our back with what we have opinions on and everything that like that,” adds Hayner.
Students and teachers at Scranton High School have also been inspired to participate.
“As a teacher here at the high school and a new mom, the Parkland shooting really hit home to me and I know a lot of my colleagues, so we wanted to do something to show support,” says Scranton High School teacher Ashley Wilhite.
3 comments
Rusty Knyffe
Y’know, teaching kids how to “have opinions” is a challenge because teenagers develop their views via emotional reactions rather than reasoned responses. These kids WOULD be “just walking out” without any understanding of why they are doing what they’re doing.
The sweeping statement that “You’re either FOR us, or you’re AGAINST us…” is evidence that a teenager cannot fathom the nuances of their Rights as opposed to what they believe ***should*** be. What ***is*** and what ***should be*** are two very different things that rarely connect. This outrageous notion is suggesting that there is only one answer, and that these children – MINOR children who have yet to reach the age of consent – somehow have that elusive answer, and they don’t.
It is foolish and very, very reckless to give the reins to teenagers to stage a walkout protest against violence because there is absolutely nothing that can be done to prevent violence, and that is a fact, not a feeling. What are the teenagers expecting to result from this display? Banning of firearms? A Utopian society? A population free of narcissists and psychopaths? What is the expected outcome, here?
ADULTS!!!! For crissakes, you need to be teaching these kids that Life is simply not fair. One wacko can destroy many lives as much as an F5 tornado can wipe Kileen, Texas off the face of the earth. Things happen, and we cannot prevent everything just by demanding that it be done. These teenagers need to understand that it’s far more complicated than submitting to one demand – violence happens in Nature, mankind, and even within the Universe, itself.
Get these kids back in the classrooms and stop this ridiculous socio-political posturing because it’s not helping to solve ANYthing.
My Foot
It is the “rusty” old opinions that are a challenge to change…..Protest loud and Clear students!!!!
Rusty Knyffe
So, once again, go to the rhetoric instead of answering the questions. What are they expecting as a result?
“My foot,” indeed.