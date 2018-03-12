× Schools Show Support for Walkout

CARBONDALE, Pa. — “Carbondale Area Fights Against School Violence” is on the banner that students will walk with in Wednesday’s walkout at Carbondale Area High School. Students here hope the demonstration will send a message.

“I really want like our voices to be heard and it’s to end school violence. I don’t want it to be taken as just a bunch of kids walking out of school. I feel like it’s more than that,” says Carbondale Area High Junior Madison Hayner.

Students at Carbondale Area High School have wanted to show their solidarity with the students in Florida since the shooting in February. Administrators here support them and want to make sure they’re safe.

“We did get word that our students were planning about two weeks ago for walking out. We had asked our students to just wait so that we could ensure that they were safe while they were demonstrating,” explains Superintendent Robert Mehalick.

The administration will be asking Carbondale City Police to help them plan and monitor the demonstration.

“It’s good to know that they have our back with what we have opinions on and everything that like that,” adds Hayner.

Students and teachers at Scranton High School have also been inspired to participate.

“As a teacher here at the high school and a new mom, the Parkland shooting really hit home to me and I know a lot of my colleagues, so we wanted to do something to show support,” says Scranton High School teacher Ashley Wilhite.