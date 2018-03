× Pedestrian Flown to Hospital After Being Struck by Pickup Truck

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck in Monroe County.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday on Milford Road near Stroudsburg.

The victim had to be rushed to the hospital in a helicopter.

State police have not said if the driver stopped.

There is no word on the names of anyone involved in the crash in Monroe County.