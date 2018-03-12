× Padlocks Stolen from Restaurant in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Police in Dickson City responded to a call by the owner of Legend’s Saloon after they noticed the locks on the outdoor coolers were missing.

Survellience video shows a man zigzagging through the parking lot checking door handles on cars and then swiping the padlocks from some coolers outside.

“My only concern would be that they took the locks thinking we wouldn’t lock the coolers last night and they would come back at night. I don’t know. We went out and bought more locks and locked them up. Very weird. I mean, who takes padlocks without a key?” said Lynn Sepkowski, owner.

The theft took place during business hours and while kitchen staff was only 10 feet away on Saturday evening.