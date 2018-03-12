Man Wearing Spiderman Mask Accused of College Threat

FACTORYVILLE — A man is locked up in Wyoming County for pointing a gun at a community center on a college campus.

Brian Peterson, 18, is charged with terroristic threats, risking catastrophe, and other counts.

State police say someone reported seeing a man wearing a Spiderman mask and riding a bicycle point a gun at a community center on the Keystone College campus Saturday.

Troopers found Peterson with the Spiderman mask and an air pistol.

Investigators say Peterson had made a threat against the center in Wyoming County in the past.

