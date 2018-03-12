Constable Pleads Guilty After Using Position to Solicit Sex

Posted 9:10 pm, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:09PM, March 12, 2018

LANSFORD, Pa. — A former state constable pleaded guilty Monday to promoting prostitution and obstructing justice.

George Bottomley, of Palmerton, was arrested last April after an investigation by the Attorney General’s office.

Bottomley was found to be abusing his power by soliciting sex from women in exchange for money to pay their fines or to overlook warrants for their arrest.

In an agreement, as a condition to the plea deal, Bottomley has agreed not to hold public office for at least 10 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

