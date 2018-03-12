× Car Ends Up Under Rig in I-81 Crash

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — A car and tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County Monday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes around 11 a.m. near mile marker 172 in between the Pittston and Wilkes-Barre exits.

Police say the driver of the car fell asleep, hit a guide rail, and then smashed into the trailer of the truck.

No one was injured although the car ended up smashed under the side of the trailer.

I-81 was down to one lane for about 45 minutes.