× Bank Robbery Suspect found Unconscious in Luzerne County

KINGSTON — The man who robbed a bank in Wayne County last month and fled the scene in a bank teller’s vehicle has been captured in Luzerne County.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Kingston police say they found Aaron Gould unconscious in that stolen vehicle on Carle Street in Kingston.

Police say they found several bags of suspected heroin, hypodermic needles, and a 9-millimeter bullet inside the car.

When police checked the registration for the vehicle, they found that it was registered to a man in Lake Ariel and that the car was linked to a robbery last month at the NBT Bank branch in Wayne County. Aaron Gould’s name popped up as a suspect in that incident.

Police were able to confirm that Gould is the same man they found passed out in the car.

“Had the officer gone down Carle Street, he might not have seen the vehicle, but what he did was he came through the parking lot of CVS, showing his presence to the CVS. He approaches the intersection and sees a male inside of a vehicle. Didn’t know if he was unconscious, sleeping, or under the influence of drugs,” said Kingston Police Chief Michael Krzywicki.

According to police, when Gould gained consciousness, he stated that his name was Aaron Overstreet. He is also being charged with providing a false name to authorities.

“They try to identify him, he gives them wrong information as to what his identity is. They bring him back to the police station and positively identify him through a fingerprint system and they find out he’s a suspect in a bank robbery in the Poconos,” the chief explained.

One woman Newswatch 16 spoke with didn’t find all of this surprising.

“Honestly, it doesn’t even surprise me anymore with the way this world is becoming, epidemic with the heroin. It’s just insane,” said Elizabeth Yale of Wilkes-Barre.

Aaron Gould is currently locked up in Luzerne County.

He was arraigned for receiving stolen property in Kingston.

He is expected to be arraigned later this week in Wayne County on the bank robbery charges.

