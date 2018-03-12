Back to School After Nor’Easter in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- It's a sign of things returning to normal in the Poconos-- open schools.

It's something that hasn't happened in several days, both the East Stroudsburg Area and Stroudsburg Area School Districts are scheduled to be open Monday, March 12.

The nor'easter on March 2 and the power failures that followed put both districts out of business.

Schools were open, but the Red Cross used them as emergency shelters. Places where the power-less could warm up, sleep, shower and get something to eat. During that long week, students were forced to stay home.

So, how do they make up the time? The plan calls for reduced days off during the school year and tacking extra days on to the end of the school calendar.

As Newswatch 16 reported on Friday, school districts are looking to the state for guidance and possible relief.

State law says students have to get in 180 education days before the end of June, and some districts expect students to be in class at least until June 20th.

A Facebook post from the Stroudsburg Area School District asked students to read and engage their minds during time off, so they are sharp when they return.

Sschool districts will be working with the state to find ways to make up the time without disrupting the lives of students and their families.