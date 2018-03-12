× 1993 Blizzard 25th Anniversary

PITTSTON — It was called the Storm of the Century, and this week marks the 25th anniversary.

“It’s hard to believe that. My daughter was born during it, now she’s 24 going to be 25 this year,” said Jerry Klush of Pittston.

If you were old enough to remember where you were or what you were doing that March 1993 weekend, chances are you do.

“My fondest memory is my daughter was about 3 years old. Carving little snow caves out of there. She crawled through them she loved the snow,” said Tom Bydlon. He is originally from Carbon County but lives in Harrisburg now.

March 13, 1993 was a Saturday and Marks Sowers was the weekend meteorologist. Newswatch 16 reporters could barely walk, and some live shots were done right outside the station because PennDOT truck could not move either.

“I remember the snow being up to my hips, crawling out of a window to get a hoagie for my pregnant wife. I walked 3 blocks,” Klush said. His wife was nine months pregnant.

“Snow piles up to our chest. I shoveled out the driveway and the sidewalks and made a big mountain,” Bydlon said.

The 1993 blizzard cancelled the Scranton St. Patrick’s Day Parade that year. 19 inches of snow fell in the WNEP Backyard, but some parts of our area saw closer to three feet and strong winds caused snowdrifts.

“I have a snow blower now but my snow blower would have never taken that I would still be shoveling,” Bydlon said.

There is another winter weather anniversary this week. Wednesday is the one year anniversary of that March 2017 heavy snow, proving Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania certainly do not disappoint when it comes to March snow storms.