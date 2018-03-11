Coming off a 64-45 win over Mifflinburg, the first Valley View win in the state tournament since 1997, the Cougars are moving on to the second round of the State 4A Tournament. They play Berks Catholic Tuesday at 7:30 in Berwick. The Cougars say the Lackawanna League schedule prepared them for the state tournament.
Valley View Boys Basketball Battle-Tested for States
-
Valley View vs Mifflinburg boys basketball
-
Valley View boys basketball wins in States
-
Valley View vs Tunkhannock boys basketball
-
Hazleton Area vs Crestwood boys basketball
-
Mid Valley Tops Dunmore 41-28 in Boys Basketball
-
-
Misericordia vs Wilkes Men’s basketball
-
Valley View Boys Beat Western Wayne 62-38
-
Hazleton Boys Win at Nanticoke, 83-65
-
Millville vs Lincoln Leadership boys basketball
-
Holy Cross vs Northeast Bradford boys basketball
-
-
Marian Catholic vs Panther Valley boys basketball
-
Scranton Prep Runs Past Scranton 64-43 at Lynett Tournament
-
Holy Cross boys basketball wins first half Title