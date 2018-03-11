Valley View Boys Basketball Battle-Tested for States

Coming off a 64-45 win over Mifflinburg, the first Valley View win in the state tournament since 1997, the Cougars are moving on to the second round of the State 4A Tournament. They play Berks Catholic Tuesday at 7:30 in Berwick. The Cougars say the Lackawanna League schedule prepared them for the state tournament.

