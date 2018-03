× Man Killed in Lycoming County Crash

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Lycoming County killed a man from Williamsport.

Troopers say Brett George, 41, of Williamsport, was driving south on Route 15 near South Williamsport when his car went off the road, hit an embankment, and landed on its roof just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

George died at the scene.

There is no word on a cause of the crash.