Little Sisters of the Poor Host Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Dinner

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Little Sisters of the Poor kicked off a St. Patrick's Day celebration Sunday with a little food and fun in Scranton.

The fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Dinner was held at Holy Family Residence on Adams Avenue.

The day began with Mass followed by a bagpipe performance.

The Irish feast of ham and cabbage was served while friends and families enjoyed live entertainment and a gift basket raffle.

The Little Sisters of the Poor work to provide a loving and caring life for the elderly in Lackawanna County.