Jessup Fire Company Sign Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP, Pa. -- A sign donated by a controversial company in Lackawanna County was vandalized.

Kiewit and Invenergy gave the sign to Jessup Hose Company No. 2.

The word "resist" was spray painted on the bottom, and the sign's marquee appears to have been disrupted as well.

Invenergy is a hot topic to those in the valley who were divided on the construction of the massive plant located just off the Casey Highway.

Just last week, yellow smoke drew attention from residents as well as the state. State officials told Newswatch 16 that the air quality tests detected nitrogen oxide but no ammonia.

The vandalized sign has since been cleaned up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jessup police.