Donations Pouring in for Pittston Fire Victims

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Donations poured in for a family who lost everything in a fire earlier this month in Luzerne County.

Luna's Pizza and Restaurant in Pittston is a drop-off site for donations. And on Sunday, people could get a bite to eat while making a donation to the victims.

Maria Chacko and her three children lost everything in a fire at their home on Panama Street last Sunday.

Chacko works at the pizza shop and says she's grateful for the donations.

"I'm so appreciative for all the support, all the stuff that was brought in for us, for my family, friends, my family here at luna's," Chacko said.

"The community was coming here like every day since I announced it, dropping off stuff, dropping off envelopes, clothing, asking how they can help. So many people were touched by the story and most of them were complete strangers," said Ness Marie, Luna's manager.

Donations are being accepted at Luna's Pizza and Restaurant for the victims of the fire here in Luzerne County.