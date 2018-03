× Deadly Crash in Schuylkill County

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead and another injured after a crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 6 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Routes 309 and 443 south of Tamaqua.

Police confirm one person died and a second person was flown to the hospital.

There’s no word what led up to the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.