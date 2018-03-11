Bucknell Earns 14 Seed, Will Face Michigan State in NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following a dominant win over Colgate in the Patriot League Championship on Wednesday, Bucknell knew it was NCAA Tournament-bound. The big question was, 'where would the Bison be headed and who would they play?' That question was answered during Sunday's Selection Show. Bucknell drew a 14 seed and the Bison will take on number three-seeded Michigan State.

"It's always cool to see your name up there in that situation," Bucknell Head Coach Nathan Davis said. "Obviously, playing in the NCAA Tournament is what everybody dreams of. I'm not as excited about playing Michigan State as some other people are because they're really good. Coach Izzo does a great job with Jackson and Bridges. They're very, very talented, but we have a good team, so we're looking forward to getting ready this week and see what happens."

"I know that they have a well coached team," senior guard Stephen Brown added. "(They have a) lot of good guys that play one through five, so it should be fun."

Bucknell enters the big dance as one of the hottest teams in the country, having won 21 of its last 23 games.

"We're fully confident. We have to be," senior center Nana Foulland said. "There's a lot of really good teams in that tournament. You're playing high level competition every game, so you have to be confident going in, or you're going home early."

The Bison will tip it up with the Spartans at 7:10 PM on Friday in Detroit, MI.