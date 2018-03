Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- An annual race preceded the state of the St. Patrick's Parade in Scranton.

Runners of the Brian P. Kelly Memorial Race took off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The 2-mile sprint started at the Scranton Cultural Center and looped around the Electric City before ending back at the Cultural Center.

The race is held in the memory of Brian Kelly, a former parade association president who lost his battle with cancer in 2004.