SCRANTON -- Parade Day in Scranton was more than just the parade, it was also about a Catholic tradition.

Before the parade stepped off, Bishop Emeritus James Timlin and Bishop Joseph Bambera celebrated Mass at St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in the city.

This year, members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians held a food drive during the Mass.

Members of the order also walked the parade route, collecting food and other donations for St. Francis of Assisi soup kitchen.