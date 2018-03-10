In Your Neighborhood

Posted 10:57 am, March 10, 2018

Shamrock 5K

YMCA of Bradford County sponsors the 8th Annual Shamrock Run.  It’s a 5K run/walk starting & ending at the Towanda YMCA, College Ave. in Towanda on Saturday, March 24.  Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the awards ceremony at 11 a.m.  The Shamrock 5K benefits the Abuse & Rape Crisis Center & the YMCA in Towanda.  Registration will be accepted on the race day at $25 per person.

17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch with the Ester Bunny

Misericordia University sponsors the Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch with the Easter Bunny.  It’s held on campus at the Banks Student Life Center, in Insalaco Hall on Saturday, Mar. 24 with the brunch from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., & the Egg Hunt at 11:30 a.m.  A photographer will be on site for individual photos, and photo packages will be available for purchase.  You can register online under events at misericordia.edu/bunnybrunch or by calling 570-674-1225..  Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children 5-12 years, and children under 5 years are admitted free.

