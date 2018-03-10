Good Morning PA – Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA

Posted 11:02 am, March 10, 2018, by

Cinderella's Closet of NEPA is holding it's Unique Boutique on Wednesday March 21st, 2018. Come to Genetti's Manor in Dickson City from 4-8pm. All dresses under $10.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s