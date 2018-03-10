Deadly Crash in Dalton

Posted 5:58 pm, March 10, 2018, by , Updated at 05:56PM, March 10, 2018

DALTON — A deadly head-on crash shut down a busy highway in Lackawanna County.

Two vehicles collided on Routes 6 and 11 in Dalton Saturday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was headed south and crossed the median then slammed into the SUV around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

Two people who were in the SUV were taken to the hospital.

No names have been released.

The road was closed while police investigated. It is now back open.

