Celebrating the Gift of Life in This Year’s St. Patrick’s Parade

SCRANTON -- Some organizations in this year's St. Patrick's Parade in Scranton took the opportunity to showcase their cause.
Chris Polk, who helped steer a festive float through Scranton, received a kidney transplant through Donate Life.
Polk worked with his fellow organ recipients to build the float by hand.
"It's a day to show what we are, or who we are, I should say. Basically, we're an organization that nobody really knows about or little about, so to have something like this to show it just means a lot for me personally, for my family, and the organization," said Chris Polk, kidney recipient.
About two dozen people--mostly organ recipients--joined Polk in sharing their survival stories.
