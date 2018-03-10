Celebrating the Gift of Life in This Year’s St. Patrick’s Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Some organizations in this year's St. Patrick's Parade in Scranton took the opportunity to showcase their cause.

Chris Polk, who helped steer a festive float through Scranton, received a kidney transplant through Donate Life.

Polk worked with his fellow organ recipients to build the float by hand.

"It's a day to show what we are, or who we are, I should say. Basically, we're an organization that nobody really knows about or little about, so to have something like this to show it just means a lot for me personally, for my family, and the organization," said Chris Polk, kidney recipient.

About two dozen people--mostly organ recipients--joined Polk in sharing their survival stories.