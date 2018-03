Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Before Saturday's annual St. Patrick's Parade steps off in downtown Scranton, officials honored our area's Irish heritage.

A wreath was placed at the Patrick DeLacey and John Delaney monument on Courthouse Square, honoring the two Medal of Honor recipients from Lackawanna County of Irish descent.

The parade gets underway Saturday at 11:45 a.m. in Scranton.